Amazon issues recall on some solar eclipse glasses

MADISON (WKOW) — Amazon has issued a recall to customers who purchased eclipse glasses that may not have come from a recommended manufacturer.

The internet retailer began notifying buyers of the unverified glasses on Saturday, warning them not to use the product for viewing the much-anticipated total solar eclipse next week. Customers who didn’t receive a recall email are safe to use the ones they purchased.

"We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse," the email said.

Sales of eclipse glasses have been hot ahead of the Aug. 21 event, when the moon will pass in front of the sun, completely blotting it out for those along a 70-mile-wide corridor stretching across the contiguous United States.

Amazon said it issued the recall over concerns with the quality of the glasses.

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards," Amazon said in a statement. " We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard."

The American Astronomical Society has information on how to make sure you are purchasing effective glasses for viewing the solar eclipse.