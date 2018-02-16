Age is only a number for yoga instructor

MADISON (WKOW) — Four years ago, Ellen Millar wasn’t the person she is today.

“I felt like I was getting really old,” said Ellen. “I just had no energy.”

At 74-years-old, a Groupon to yoga changed her world.

“That was the beginning of a new life for me,” she said.

So began her mission. “Anybody can do yoga,” Ellen explained. “You don’t have to do what I call the pretzel poses.”

Ellen was trained to teach not only your typical yoga class, but also got a special certification from Duke University to instruct seniors.

“I want to see seniors that don’t think they can do things, be courageous enough to take that first step,” said Ellen.

She’s a regular instructor at Perennial Yoga in Madison now.

“It’s that spirit of being curious, being will to try, being willing to step outside of your comfort zone,” she said.

Ellen hopes to give other seniors the life yoga has breathed in her now, at nearly 78-years-young.

“The world is a new place, and it’s marvelous… I’m a different person.”

Ellen has new classes on the horizon, besides Perennial. She’s even trying to bring a senior yoga instructor training to Madison. You can catch up with her by visiting her website.