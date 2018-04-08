Kittens audition to be cops

TROY, Mich. (WKOW) — Many police departments have K9 units, but officers in Michigan want to add felines to their ranks.

Friday morning, police in Troy started looking into what they call "catidates" for the first police feline.

The department said on Twitter, it would get a cat if it had 10,000 followers by April.

Officers say, they want to show their human side. "Troy Police, and police everywhere, want to connect to our community and show our human side. This cat campaign has had a lot of success in that area," said Sgt. Meghan Lehman with the Troy Police Department.

The Detroit News reports for years, police had talked about bringing in either a cat or a non-K-9 officer dog for therapeutic purposes. The cat is also expected to make public appearances.

Friday’s event was the first round of selection for a police job, but even if the kittens don’t get recruited into the line of duty, they will be up for adoption to loving families.