Droessler’s Play Anchors Vikings as Season Starts

Mother Nature hasn’t done any of the high school girls soccer teams around the state any favors. For the back-to-back Badger North Conference champions, the Vikings from Mount Horeb, they are ready to get their season going. The Vikings just so happen to have one of the best goalkeepers in the state in front of their net, junior Grace Droessler.

"She was obviously pretty special when she came in and has been a starter for us since day one," said Vikings head coach Mark Newman.

Last year Droessler allowed less than one goal per game all season. She finished with 74 saves and was named an honorable mention all-state honoree.

"It’s like something is lifted off your shoulders," said Droessler’s teammate Sydney King. "When you see the ball coming at her I have confidence in her every single time."

Droessler hasn’t allowed a goal in conference play for the last two seasons. "The adrenaline, you are in mid air, you are diving, nothing can beat that feeling of hitting the ball over the net," said Droessler.

In youth soccer, most players rotated into the goal keeper position. Droessler did that, but it wasn’t until her hands became involved when she knew she wanted to continue playing that position on the field.

Droessler said, "It all started when I got my own first pair of goalie gloves. That’s when it was my moment. When I started playing it more, and when I got my gloves for myself, I knew this was kind of my passion."

The Vikings hope to return to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament for the first time since 2015.