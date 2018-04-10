Packers Tailgate Tour begins

The 13th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour’ is underway. Members of the organization will travel throughout the state and into Iowa to visit with fans.

The tour has scheduled stops in Verona, Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend. There will also be some surprise stops along the way. Many of the tailgate parties along the way will benefit a local nonprofit organization in that city.

Making the trek this year are current players such as Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez and Ty Montgomery. Former Packers Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman and Bubba Franks will also be on hand, as well as Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The tailgate party locations, hosting organizations and ticket information are as follows:

· Verona: April 10 at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., Verona. To benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network.

· Monticello: April 11 at the Camp Courageous Durgin Pavilion, 12007 190th St., Monticello. To benefit Camp Courageous. Tickets on sale at the Camp Courageous facility or online at their website http://www.campcourageous.org/greenbay.

· Janesville: April 12 at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville. To benefit the Salvation Army Janesville. Tickets on sale at the Salvation Army facility at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville and at Janesville Kwik Trip locations (254 E. Memorial Dr., 3359 Milton Ave., 2518 W. Court St., 3123 US-51).

· Milwaukee: April 13 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee. To benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. Tickets on sale at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena box office and Miller High Life Theatre box office at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee.

· West Bend: April 14 at West Bend West High School, 1305 E. Decorah Rd. To benefit The Threshold Inc. Tickets (CASH ONLY) on sale at The Threshold Inc., 600 Rolfs Ave., West Bend; at Associated Bank at 715 West Paradise Drive; and at West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 304 S. Main St.

The Verona, Monticello, Janesville and Milwaukee tailgate parties will welcome the players and alumni arriving at 6 p.m., and festivities will run until 8:30 p.m. The West Bend tailgate party will welcome the players and alumni arriving at 1 p.m., and festivities will run until 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for some of the stops are already sold out.