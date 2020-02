Angie’s List: Garage remodeling

(WKOW) — Your home’s garage has evolved from its humble origins as a vehicle storage area. In today’s Angie’s List report, we’ll see how creative design and organization can create the garage space of your dreams.

If you’ve been using your garage for trash bin storage, tools, and the occasional home project, now’s a good time to take the plunge for a clever conversion.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder says, “Garage remodels are one of the hottest new trends in home improvement. We see people turning their garages into guest rooms, craft workshops, and even home entertainment rooms.”

Fritz Klooz, owner of Innovative Garages, says organization is the key to revitalizing a garage.

Fritz Klooz, owner of Innovative Garages says, “You can utilize the wall space, the ceiling space, you can get more storage space out of the garage than any other room in the house if you just have an open mind.”

He says the sky’s the limit when it comes to what a homeowner can do.

Klooz says, “We see garages where they’re wanting to make a man cave or a hangout room. In May we do a lot of conversions for graduation parties.”

In fact, your options are limited only by your imagination.

“Whether it be a handyman, a professional organizer, or a general contractor, there are lots of people who can help you make the most of your garage space”, says Hicks.

“A professional can maybe come up with ideas and solutions a homeowner had no idea even existed”, said Klooz

Just ask homeowner Lynn Fellows, who hired Innovative Garages to remodel his garage and ended up installing a lift that allows him to easily transport things to the attic for storage.

Homeowner Lynn Fellows says, “The older you get, the less sure you are on your feet, your balance is not as good. With the lift, we can put something on there, take it right up into the attic, scoot it off, bring things down the same way, it’s just really super.”

Angie adds that if you’re doing a major garage remodel, make sure your contractor is following local construction codes, and to inform your homeowner’s insurance company that you’ve made a valuable upgrade.