Wisconsin author shares essay on Door Co. experience

MADISON (WKOW) — Author J.F. Riordan had a special treat for us on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend. She read an essay set in Door County about not judging a book by its cover; something even the best of us can be guilty of.

Riordan writes about life on Washington Island in Door County. Her book "Robert’s Rules" is due out at the end of April. It’s about the adventures of Fiona Campbell transitioning from life in the big city to one with the pleasures and mysteries of a small town.

You can find out more about her jfriordan.com