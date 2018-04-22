Wisconsin family photo captures international attention

MADISON (WKOW) — A Wisconsin family’s picture has captured international attention.

Jerry Huffman and his family had been trying to identify a woman seen in a photo with Huffman’s father on the last day of World War II, but had no luck — until now.

With the help of the Czech ambassador, Huffman submitted a feature to a local newspaper in the Czech Republic, and the woman’s family identified her and contacted Huffman saying she was still alive.

Next month Huffman will be traveling to the Czech Republic for its Memorial Day, to present the photo to the woman and her family. She is 93 years old now.

Huffman will also be bringing any letters or photos from other families’ histories to donate to the museum. If you are interested in having Huffman bring any of your history, you can contact him through his Go Fund Me page here.

To watch Huffman’s interview and hear the full story in his words, watch the attached video clip.