Williams Looking to Make Instant Impact for Badgers

Wisconsin spring football practices wrapped up last week, where we were treated to a first look of many players stepping up – and some just stepping onto the field for the Badgers. One of them, is a young defensive lineman, who is expected to do big things in Madison. Bryson Williams left high school and enrolled early at Wisconsin in order to participate in those spring practices.

"I’m learning a lot, every day from Olive [Sagapolu] and getting to the system and get better blocks," said Williams, the freshman nose tackle. "I think I’ve gotten a lot better in the few two months that I’ve been here. I’ve gotten so much better and I’m really enjoying being here."

Senior nose tackle Olive Sagapolu has been showing him the ropes.

"Towards the beginning he really hesitated on contacting me because he felt like he’d annoy me but I told him I really don’t care," said Sagapolu. "I’ll use everything in my power to kind of help him [along]."

Williams went to high school in Lincoln, Nebraska. However, he actually grew up near Rockford, Illinois – which is not too far from Madison. He says Wisconsin was the school that wanted him first. New Nebraska coach Scott Frost was second – when he was still the coach at Central Florida. But by the time Frost got to Nebraska and tried a second time to grab up Williams, the nose tackle was long committed to the Badgers.

However, that doesn’t mean his Nebraska friends and family don’t give him a hard time for not becoming a Husker.

"Family’s great [with me going to Wisconsin]," said Williams. "Distant family’s probably not too happy with me. Friends give me a hard time. But it’s all love. I’m a strong man with relationships and connections. That’s what I’m about. Coach [Inoke Breckterfield], Coach [Paul] Chryst, they put their faith in me first."

Williams says the jury is still out on whether he will redshirt or play right away. But he says if the coaches think he’s ready to play in the fall, he will.