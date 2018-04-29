Sweet or savory brunch dishes to make for mom on Mother’s Day

(WKOW) — Mother’s Day is about two weeks away. A great way to show mom that you care is by cooking something for her.

Chef Joe Heppe from I.D. Restaurant in Delafield shared the following two recipes with us. You can follow the directions below, or watch the attached video clip to try it yourself.

Savory Recipe: Shakskuka

Ingredients:

Yellow Onion 1 ea

Roasted Garlic 3 ea

Saffron 1 pinch

Red Pepper Flakes 1 pinch

White Wine ¼ cup

Canned Piquillo Peppers 10 ea

Roma Tomatoes 5 ea

Chicken Stock 1 cup

Olive Oil ¼ cup

Toppings: Feta, garbanzo beans, crostini

Method:

In a medium sauce pot sweat onions, add roasted garlic and piquillo peppers in olive oil and cook over medium heat. Add saffron and red pepper flakes. Cook for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, white wine bring to a simmer, reduce liquid by half, and add chicken stock, simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and blend in a food blender till smooth.

To Assemble:

Using a small crock, add sauce room temp to crock, crack raw egg in sauce, bake at 400 degrees for 7 min or until desired doneness in egg is achieved. Top with garbanzo beans, and crumbled feta, and serve with crostini.