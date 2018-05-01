One last go for Coach Grutzner in Oregon

After 13 seasons, Julie Grutzner will be stepping down as the head girls soccer coach at Oregon High School at the end of this season. She will be ending a long winning coaching tenure for the Panthers.

"It’s been a big part of my life, you know. These girls are my life," Grutzner told 27 Sports.

Grutzner’s husband has accepted a new job out of state, and they will be moving at the end of the school year.

The Panthers are currently 3-0-3 on the young season but are outscoring their opponents 24-4.

Winning is nothing new for the Panthers program. Oregon has won or shared the Badger South Conference title for six straight seasons. The Panthers have also tallied five straight WIAA regional titles and three consecutive sectional titles, leading to three straight trips to the WIAA state tournament with a team title in 2015.

"It’s fun," said senior center midfielder Emma Krause. "I started my freshman year on the team, and that’s the year that we won state. So, that was pretty exciting."

It wasn’t always this easy for the Panthers. When Grutzner took over in 2006, Oregon had a losing record after her first four seasons. Since then, entering this season, Grutzner has coached the Panthers to a 127-25-16 overall record.

Grutzner said, "I guess you could say it’s a last ride, but I don’t ever want it to feel like a disappointment. I want it so seem like let’s see what we can do and take this ride as far as we can."