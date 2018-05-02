Madison College softball advances in NJCAA Region IV tournament

#1 Madison College softball earned back-to-back victories in a best-of-three against #8 Kishwaukee College to advance to the second round of the NJCAA Region IV tournament.

In Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the WolfPack earned a 5-2 win after taking the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Claire Brzenk grounded out, but brought across Brittany Bredemann for the go-ahead run.

In Game 2, Madison College once again took the lead for good in the bottom of the second inning. Once again, it was Brzenk who brought across the go-ahead run. After blasting across 6 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning, to go ahead 9-1, the WolfPack were able to claim a run-rule victory in 5 innings.

Madison College will play either #4 Carl Sandburg College or #5 Illinois Valley CC in the second round of the regional tournament. It will take place Saturday, May 5th, in Freeport, Illinois.