Badgers’ Happ to work out for NBA teams

Badgers forward Ethan Happ is still waiting on an invite to the NBA Combine. In the meantime, he plans to show off his skills to NBA teams during private workouts. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Happ has a workout scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and another one on Saturday with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Happ is taking advantage of a NCAA rule that allows him to declare for the draft and work out for teams, while retaining his collegiate eligibility. Happ has not signed with an agent. So, he is allowed to withdraw his name from draft consideration and return to Wisconsin for his senior season. Happ has said he will return to the Badgers if he’s not satisfied with the draft range he’s hearing from scouts. At the very least, Happ and his college coaches are viewing this as a chance to get some feedback.

"He has until May 30th to gather all of this information and then make a decision," Badgers head coach Greg Gard told 27 Sports. "He’s very wise about it. We’re helping him through that. That’s the benefit of this process and having this much time. Even though he’s away from here, he’s training off campus and being ready for those opportunities. You always want your players to be able to chase their dreams and goals after college. To be able to do both, to be able to experiment with the NBA experience a little bit but also have the option to come back and have a great senior year, I think is win-win for all of us."