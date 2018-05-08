Badgers remain in the hunt after second round of regional play

The top six teams and the top three individuals not on qualifying teams will advance from each regional to the NCAA Championships, and after round two, Wisconsin has two players in the top ten and remains in the hunt for a top-six team finish in the NCAA Women’s Golf Madison Regional.

Seniors Gabby Curtis and Lexi Harkins are both in the top 10 after two rounds. Curtis is tied for seventh place at 3-under par, while Harkins is one stroke back in a tie for ninth place.

After shooting 293 as a team in the second round, the Badgers are in 10th place at 7-over par. Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State are tied for sixth place at 1-over par, while Iowa State is in ninth at +5. The top six teams from the regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Oklahoma City.

Harkins shot a 3-under par 69 today, jumping 18 spots on the leaderboard.

Junior Jessica Reinecke shot a 74 today and is tied for 65th at 7-over par. Senior Becky Klongland’s 76 put her at 5-over for the tournament in a tie for 59th. Senior Aya Johnson is tied for 88th at +14.

