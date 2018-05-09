Baraboo’s Schaefer making her mark early in Badgers career

After a record-setting high school career at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer arrived at Wisconsin hoping to find immediate success. Instead, the freshman thrower found a learning experience.

"Having the numbers not quite where we thought they would be or where I wanted them, that helped me learn a lot mentally and get a lot stronger mentally to train through those kind of setbacks. I think I have a lot more knowledge to deal with those in the future. Even though the numbers haven’t reflected it, I’ve learned a lot and feel I’ve put a lot in my toolbox to move forward."

Schaefer showed off some of those improvements in the discuss at the Wisconsin Twilight meet on Friday. She posted a throw of 174-03 feet. She now ranks third all-time in Badgers history in the event.

"It is quite an honor to be up on the list with the great throwers that have been here, you know, Kelsey Card, the people before me. It’s really an honor, and it’s prestigious to be on there. We’ve got a lot more work to do. I’m excited to keep working and throw farther."

Schaefer is confident she has even more left in the tank. Now, would be the perfect time to unleash it. The Badgers head to the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Bloomington, Indiana this weekend.