Wisconsin’s Curtis advances to NCAA Championships

One Badger is moving on to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Senior Gabby Curtis advanced in the postseason by shooting a 209 (-7) at the NCAA Madison Regional at University Ridge Golf Course. Curtis finished in a tie for fourth place. She tied the 54-hole school record.

“The greens were a lot more receptive today so that helped to just be able to place the ball in the middle of the greens and make putts from there,” Curtis said in a statement. “After I made a couple of birdies on my first nine, and I got to my back nine, I was just like ‘ok, let’s just settle in and let’s just take it from here and just see what happens.’”

Curtis is just the second Badgers golfer to advance to the NCAA championships as an individual. She now moves on to the NCAA Championships at Karsten Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma on May 18-23.

Wisconsin finished ninth in the team portion of the competition (only the top six teams advanced). That is the school’s best regional finish since 2014.

Senior Lexi Harkins finished tied for 23rd at +1. Fellow senior Becky Klongland tied for 54th at +7. Junior Jessica Reinecke tied for 61st at +9. Senior Aya Johnson finished 85th at +18.