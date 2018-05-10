Badgers pound Purdue to open Big Ten softball tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers wasted little time taking care of business at home to open to the Big Ten softball tournament with a 8-0 victory over Purdue in just five innings.

Melanie Cross started the scoring with a RBI double in the first inning. Lauren Foster added two more runs with a double of her own later in the inning.

Wisconsin then erupted for five more runs in the third inning. Taylor Johnson hit a solo home run. Samantha Arents and Brooke Wyderski each drove in a pair of runs.

Freshman Haley Hestekin limited Purdue to two hits while striking out two over five innings.

The Badgers will face second-seeded Minnesota tomorrow in the second round at 11 a.m.