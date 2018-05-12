Badgers bring in helicopter to dry outfield at Big Ten softball tournament

The heavy rain on Friday created a problem at Goodman Diamond, the site of the Big Ten softball tournament. The weather delayed the quarterfinals so badly that the University of Wisconsin hired private helicopter service Fly High Wisconsin to dry the outfield to get more games in in the evening hours.

The chopper came to the field around 6 p.m., during the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota quarterfinal, to dry it off. The stadium was evacuated for safety reasons. A UW source said the cost of the helicopter to float above the outfield to help move the water off the drenched outfield cost less than $10,000.

Wisconsin fell to Minnesota in the quarterfinal, 6-0. The Badgers hope to be selected into the NCAA tournament on Sunday.