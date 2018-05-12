Badgers fall to Minnesota in Big Ten Softball Tournament

The Badgers softball team came up short in a marathon matchup with Minnesota in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Goodman Diamond. Following multiple weather delays and a helicopter delay to dry the field, the Gophers ultimately prevailed 6-0.

Minnesota’s Amber Fiser and Sydney Smith stifled the Wisconsin offense. The Badgers only managed two hits in the game. They struck out 11 times.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Menz suffered the loss. She allowed six runs on 10 hits over six innings.