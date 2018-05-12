Spending spring in Door County

MADISON (WKOW) — If you’re looking for a little getaway, you don’t have to look past Wisconsin. Door County is a great spot for many in the spring.

Jon Jarosh with Door County Visitor Bureau sat down with Caroline Bach on Wake Up Wisconsin Saturday morning to talk about why Door County is a trending spot for wellness travelers. He also has the scoop on when the best time is to see the cherry blossoms this season.

You can watch the full interview in the attached video clip and find out more about Door County tourism at doorcounty.com.