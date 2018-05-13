Radicals move to 5-0 with win over Mechanix

The Madison Radicals scored a season high 37 points and now are 5-0 on the season after a 37-8 win over the Detroit Mechanix Sunday afternoon at Breese Stevens Field.

The Radicals completed 95 percent of their throws and were lead by Sterling Knoche with six goals scored in the win. The Radicals finished with 30 blocks and forced 44 turnovers on defense.

With the win, the Radicals improve to 5-0 on the season. Their next action is May 19 at Chicago against the Wildfire.