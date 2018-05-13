Wisconsin’s first gay rugby team hosts tournament

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s first international gay rugby team is hosting its first-ever tournament this weekend.

The Madison Minotaurs Rugby Club kicked off its tournament The Madtown Scrumdown in Cottage Grove on Saturday. Other gay rugby teams from across the country were competing in our area this weekend.

The Minotaurs wanted to host their own tournament at the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex to cut down on travel.

"I decided that we can’t always make these away tournaments, so let’s bring one here. Let’s host our own tournament. Let’s have our players show off what they can do, let’s have our facilities look beautiful for it. Let’s put together a good tournament and have a good time," said Drew Briski, tournament director. "Hopefully this year goes well, which so far it has been, we’ll try to do something again next year."

The club organizers say they’re dedicated to promoting diversity in the sport of rugby.