Families celebrate Mother’s Day with special events

MADISON (WKOW) — The rain held off for families to celebrate Mother’s Day Sunday afternoon.

Some were out at Olin Park in Madison. Kids were playing on the jungle gym, while mom and other family members took advantage of the opportunity to relax and eat lunch outside with a barbecue.

"It’s a very special day just because I celebrate my mom and I’m also a mother myself, so it’s a special day," said Izzel Gonzalez.

Although coming to the park isn’t necessarily a tradition for the Gonzalez family, they say they always make sure to have dinner together on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Sunday brunch at the Hilldale Great Dane restaurant was extra special. There were one hundred food options on the Mother’s Day brunch buffet, including of course, both breakfast and lunch items.

Other Wisconsin mothers spent their day surrounded by flowers. The Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee celebrates moms by offering a spring flower show. Even if temperatures aren’t perfect outside, the climate control in the domes allows flowers to grow perfectly.

"It’s the perfect place to go because you’ve got all the flowers in the background, so you can’t ask for a betters Mother’s Day for mothers to enjoy the floral backgrounds," said marketing manager Peter Lepkowski.

The spring floral show runs through the month. The Domes just opened up a new exhibit this season. The dinosaurs are back. They’ll be in the desert and tropical environments through summer.

Also in Milwaukee, some moms spent Sunday enjoying a day at the zoo. Each year, the Milwaukee County Zoo lets moms in for free. It gave them a chance to spend the day with their kids doing something fun and saving a little money.

"It’s really wonderful for the mothers to be able to get out and experience this with their kids because the kids really love it," said Andrea Bechtel, from Waukesha.

There was a special exhibit in the primate section called MOM, which stands for Missing Orangutan Mothers. It brings attention to conserve the unique ape species.

According to the National Retail Federation, 86 percent of Americans celebrate Mother’s Day. They’ll spend an average of $180 per person and some of that money likely went to flowers for Mom.

Felly’s Flowers in Madison says Mother’s Day is a very busy one for the garden center.

"Mother’s Day is actually our busiest time of the year, much more than Valentine’s Day, because it’s all in two days and also because of the garden center. A lot of people are coming out and buying their bedding plants for the summer," said Jim Aldrich, president of Felly’s.

Mother’s Day weekend is often the kickoff for people to start buying things for their summer gardens. Aldrich says hanging baskets are particularly popular.