UW-Whitewater baseball clinches 11th straight NCAA Tournament bid

The UW-Whitewater baseball team is headed back to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 11th straight season. The Warhawks will play in the eight-team regional in Sauget, Illinois starting on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. against Monmouth (Ill.).

"We just have to keep taking it one game at a time. We’ve played well all year long. Don’t think about what series it is, what team we’re playing or whatever. It’s just another game, another day," says senior pitcher Heath Renz.

The Warhawks have high expectations for this postseason. The team is ranked No. 1 in the nation with a 31-6 record.

"There’s a lot of confidence on this team," says junior infielder Nick Schrader. "We really stick together when we play. We haven’t been down in a lot of games, but in the couple games that we have been down, there hasn’t been a doubt in anyone’s mind that we’re going to come back and win. That’s something that we stick with us no matter what."

UW-Whitewater is making the 21st appearance in the national tournament in program history.