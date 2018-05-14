VIDEO: Wis. deputy helps free bear cub

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW)– A bear got its paw stuck in a car door in Douglas County this weekend and the encounter was caught on video.

It all happened Sunday in Wascott, north of Hayward. The cub’s mother and another cub were nearby, watching the incident unfold.

When a deputy arrived, the mama bear charged at the squad car.

The deputy didn’t let that scare her away. She was eventually able to open the door and set the cub free.

The Douglas County Deputy Sheriff’s Association shared the video on its Facebook page. The post said, it was "one mom helping another mom on Mother’s Day."