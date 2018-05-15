Badgers softball team able to ‘produce’ at the plate

For the second straight year, the Badgers softball team celebrated a trip to the NCAA Tournament by showing they could ‘produce’ at the plate.

"They were excited about it," says head coach Yvette Healy. "It’s always thrilling when you make it and your name gets announced. So, we just had to carry on. We told them last weekend too, ‘You’ve been grinding, and it’s going to feel good when we are throwing that produce BP.’"

The coaching staff brought in some expired fruit and produce to use in place of balls at batting practice. Every smash brought a smile.

"Last week, we didn’t do it because we were hopeful that we were going to get in (to the NCAA’s). Then we got in, it was exciting to look forward to Tuesday practice knowing we were going to come out here and hit some fruit," says senior infielder Kelsey Jenkins.

After the fun of fruit smashing, the Badgers will buckle down. Wisconsin will play in the Tuscaloosa, Ala. regional. The Badgers (28-21) will face Oregon State (28-26) on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.