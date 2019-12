Madison College softball headed to Nationals for first time

For the first time in school history, the Madison College softball team is headed to the National Championship Tournament. The Wolfpack will play Cowley College (Kansas) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT in Clinton, Miss.

"We are so excited," grins sophomore Riley Landenberger. "I can’t wait to get down there. That’s been our goal I think since the second-year group came in as freshmen. We’ve been looking forward to going down to Mississippi. Now, it’s actually happening, and it’s really cool. It’s a big thing for our program. So, we’re excited to do it."

The Wolfpack are heading to the NJCAA Division II National Softball Championship with a 49-8 record.

"I personally feel like we’re peaking," says sophomore Ashley Kniesel. "This is an amazing to feel that way. I think we started peaking maybe two weeks ago. All of our bats are on. We’ve just been playing really well. That makes me so excited for Mississippi."

NJCAA Division II National Softball Championship schedule

Wednesday, May 16

3:30 PM – Game 6: #6 Cowley (KS) vs. #11 Madison College (WI)

