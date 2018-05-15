UW-Whitewater softball claims regional crown

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater softball team is headed to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2014. The Warhawks clinched a regional title by topping Coe College 3-2 in the regional championship game.

Pitcher Julia Camardo was named the Regional’s Most Outstanding Player. UW-Whitewater’s Caitlin Catino, Molly Ethington and Mallory Klotz also made the All-Tournament Team.

The Warhawks are now 28-11-1. They will visit Illinois Wesleyan on Friday at 2 p.m. for the first game in a best-of-three series to decide who will advance to the NCAA Championship round in Oklahoma City, Okla.