Wauwatosa police release new video of fight between officer and teen

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) — Police in Wauwatosa released new video that gives another perspective on last week’s fight between a police officer and a teenager at Mayfair Mall.

Video shows more of what led up to the officer punching the 17-year-old.

Video of that punch was posted on social media, sparking allegations that the officer inappropriately used force.

Wauwatosa police say they’re in the preliminary stages of a use of force review.