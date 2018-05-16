Armed robbery caught on camera at VFW in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit police are still on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who robbed a popular hangout place for veterans. It all played out on surveillance video obtained by 27 News.

"We’re a Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Why do that?" asked Christine McCormack.

McCormack was one of two victims held at gunpoint on Monday as she and a bartender opened shop at VFW Post 2306 on Afton Road in Beloit.

Surveillance video shows a gunman holding up the bartender as McCormack was busy in a separate room.

"I was in the liquor room doing the inventory when my bartender said to come out now," she said.

In the video, you can see McCormack walking around the corner as she left that room and being met by the barrel of a gun.

"If you could imagine a bowl of Jell-O and you thump it and it just shakes. That’s what’s going through your body and your mind, is just, do what he says," said McCormack.

The robber wanted money from everywhere as he demanded McCormack and her co-worker open the bar’s can crusher machine as he looked for cash everywhere.

The suspect got away with more than just tip money. He stole nearly $3,000, according to McCormack, who is also the bar manager. The funds not only help keep the bar open, but some of the money goes to help local vets.

"We support them financially through what we make here. We give vets gas money, or rent money. It’s devastating that somebody would do that to the heroes of our country," said McCormack.

The two workers and a patron, who was inside at the time of the robbery, were forced into the bar’s freezer. Somehow, McCormack managed to hit the panic button before that, alarming the police that there was an emergency at the building.

"They showed up minutes later. Really fast," said McCormack.

The suspect is still on the run and Beloit police said they haven’t received any new information on who he may be.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery. McCormack said staff will keep doors locked until the bar opens and they will be installing newly updated security cameras.