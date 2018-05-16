MadiSUN Solar Energy Program renewed

MADISON (WKOW) — City officials are renewing Madison’s renewable energy program.

MadiSUN helps residents and businesses cash in on solar panels. It gives loans and rebates to people installing the panels on their property.

The Milio’s on Johnson Street has benefited from the program. Participants gathered there on this sunny afternoon to spread the word about solar energy.

"It’s not like going to the casino and putting money in the machine and you get a payout right away," said Rick Rosenlund of Midwest Solar Power. "It will pay for itself and continue to bring benefits to you for an additional 10, 15 years."

Officials say it’s helped nearly 80 homes and businesses since the program started in 2015.