Ride the Drive seeking volunteers for June return

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Parks’ Ride the Drive will be back next month for its tenth year, and the city is asking for help to pull it off.

You can walk, run or bike down the four-mile route on John Nolen Drive or Proudfit Street on Sunday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is looking for more volunteers to make sure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers will get special perks, including a free t-shirt and a one-year Madison BCycle membership. CLICK HERE to sign up.

Ride the Drive is free to the public. In addition to the walk, Walk the Drive attendees can also enjoy fun activities, entertainment and food at Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park.

John Nolen Drive will be closed to motor vehicles from East Lakeside Street to East Wilson and Williamson streets, but there will be posted detours to give drivers access to downtown Madison.