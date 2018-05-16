Stoughton Norwegian Dancers perform live on Wake Up WI, talk about festival

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — This weekend thousands of people will be gathering in Stoughton to celebrate Norwegian heritage at the Syttende Mai Festival.

There will be parades, food and drink, performances and races during the weekend-long event.

Wednesday morning, the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, who will be performing at the festival, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin for a live interview.

The dancers said they look forward to this event.

"There’s a certain special energy between the dancers," said Seth, one of the dancers. "It’s our last go-around of the year, so it’s a whole lot of fun."

To see the schedule of events for the Syttende Mai Festival, click HERE.