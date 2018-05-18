Columbus pitcher’s love of baseball leads to Ohio commitment

The Columbus High baseball team wrapped up the top seed in the region this week. A big reason for their success this season is that they’re powered by a soon-to-be NCAA Division 1 pitcher.

"I’d be very surprised, to be honest with you, if Randon isn’t drafted," said Columbus head baseball coach Bob Jansen. "I think he will be. I’ve had some really good athletes over the years, but Randon worked very hard at becoming a better player."

Coach Jansen says extra work put in after practice is a big credit why Randon Dauman was sought out by the University of Ohio when he was a sophomore. Maxpreps’ 13th-ranked pitcher in the state is committed to the Bobcats.

"Coach [Rob] Smith really hooked me as a competitive guy and I’m all about that," said senior pitcher/shortstop Randon Dauman. "He’s gotten some players to the league and that’s ultimately my goal."

Dauman’s father had a shot to get to the league. When he was coming out of high school, Reggie Dauman – a Columbus Cardinals’ assistant baseball coach -participated in a tryout for the Milwaukee Brewers.

"It was a ball," said Reggie Dauman. "I was the No. 1 shortstop at the time. So, I got to play most of the innings and got to make a few nice plays."

Dauman dropped his athletic passion to pursue a career as an electrical contractor. But he’s stayed involved in baseball by helping to coach Randon and the other Cardinals.

"He gives helpful advice," said Randon, of his father, Reggie. "But you know, we do butt heads because we’re a lot alike. So you know, it’s just how it is. But, he’s always been there to support me. It’s rare to get an ‘I’m proud’ moment out of him. He’s dropped those and those are really weird to handle. But, it’s fun."

Columbus has another huge match-up on Friday. They’ll face the No. 2 seed in the region, undefeated Lake Mills, in a doubleheader.