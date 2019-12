MADISON (WKOW) — It’s happened again.

There’s contestant on this season of ABC’s The Bachelorette with a Madison connection.

Darius Feaster is a former Badger football player. He caught us up on what he’s been doing since his time at UW-Madison.

"This is my first time being on TV ever," said Feaster.

Hear more from him Monday on 27 News at 10, and what one of his old football buddies thinks of him going on the show.