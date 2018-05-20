Coach Davey’s impact on local baseball

Over 30 years of coaching and another milestone to add to the resume of Tom Davey. Now with 400 career wins and several improved baseball programs along the way, over the the years.

"Intense, but positive. Intense, but positive." Is how Davey describes his coaching style.

In his third season with the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers, they are playing their best baseball in program history. With the post season starting later this week, the Panthers will begin what they hope is their first ever trip to the state tournament in Grand Chute next month.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, Davey spent 18 seasons at Deerfield High School, and help build that program up to one of the best in the state. A process that is now in progress at Palmyra-Eagle.

"We were able to flip it really quickly. We were able to get it in one year," Davey said about the Panthers program. "We were able to get it from 5-17 in 2015, to one game away from the state tournament in 2016."

Davey also coaches youth baseball in the Janesville area. Several of his summer teams have competed in the Babe Ruth World Series, and won 13 state titles. All in all, Davey has accumulated 400 career wins.

Davey said, "You kind of just go year by year. I did know early on, very early on, I was approached by a parent, that said you need to go into this," he continued. "This is what you were born to do."

The Palmyra-Eagle Panthers are a two seed in the WIAA Division-3, Section-4 playoff bracket. To view that bracket, click here.