Race for the Cure brings cancer survivors together

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — People were racing for those impacted by breast cancer at the 21st annual Susan G. Komen South Central Wisconsin Race for a Cure.

The race was designed to be a fun 5K run-walk at Fitchburg Center. This year it wasn’t timed.

The event started with the survivor and forever fighter photos to honor and celebrate all who are fighting, have fought, or those who have lost their battle with breast cancer.

"The love fest that it was, the sea of people, the survivors, forever fighters, the supporters, the families, everyone just coming together to celebrate life, to celebrate the memories of those that we lost. It’s hopeful," said Rhonda Hilmerschausen, a breast cancer survivor.

The money raised supports local education, screening, and diagnostic programs, along with global research efforts to find a cure.