Students camp out at Verona grocery store overnight to collect donations

VERONA (WKOW) — Verona area high school students camped out all weekend to stamp out child poverty and food insecurity.

The group spent the night living in the Miller & Son’s grocery store parking lot. Their goal was to raise awareness for local families in need, while also collecting food donations for Badger Prairie Food Needs Network.

"It’s really important that we actually do something about some of the things that are happening, so we started to look at ways we can make an impact globally by helping things going on in our community," said Alison Buzza, a student.

Last year, the group collected more than 23-hundred pounds of food and they hope to beat that goal this year. The students were taking food and monetary donations.