Syttende Mai celebrations in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — The Syttende Mai festival is underway in Stoughton this weekend.

The event celebrates Norwegian Constitution Day, which is May 17th. Syttende Mai means 17th of May. The city is celebrating it this weekend, just after the holiday.

Stoughton marks the event because in the 1800’s a majority of the people in the city came from Norway.

The children’s parade was the highlight of the Saturday events.

"In Norway, Syttende Mai is celebrated mostly with children walking up and down the streets waving a Norwegian flag, so we decided to embrace that here in Stoughton and have a parade just for the children of Stoughton," said Laura Trotter, executive director of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

The city hosted its larger parade Sunday with everyone involved. Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Rebecca Ribley and Meteorologists Bob Lindmeier, John Zeigler and Max Tsaparis walked in the parade to represent 27 News.

