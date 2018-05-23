Amazon sends emails, banning shoppers who make too many returns

(WKOW) — Amazon is supposedly banning shoppers who return too many things.

According to The Wall Street Journal, some customers have already received emails telling them they’ve been banned and can’t create a new account due to the number of returns they’ve made.

Former Amazon mangers said the company is closing the accounts of customers who were requesting too many refunds, sending back wrong items, or violating other rules.

The online shopping company has yet to issue a statement regarding how it handles frequent returns.