UW-Whitewater’s Bryden named National Position Player of the Year

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater senior Daytona Bryden has been named the D3baseball.com’s National Position Player of the Year. Two other Warhawks earned All-American honors.

Bryden posted some of the best season marks in school history in runs (75, T-2nd), hits (80, T-4th), doubles (17, T-7th), triples (9, 1st), batting average (.488, 1st) and stolen bases (29, T-1st). He is the third National Player of the Year in program history.

Joining Bryden as a first team All-American was teammate Cal Aldridge. The junior designated hitter hit .451 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI. He ranked third in the nation with a .882 slugging percentage.

Junior pitcher Michael Kaska was named a third team All-American. He was 9-1 with a league-leading 1.41 ERA.



UW-Whitewater finished the season with a 33-8 record.