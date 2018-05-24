C-SPAN tour comes to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — C-SPAN made a stop in Madison on Thursday as part of its nationwide quest to visit all 50 state capitals.

The C-SPAN bus rolled into town and spent the day visiting schools and community members. The high-tech bus is outfitted with interactive technology for visitors to experience the network’s resources.

C-SPAN says it hopes people will take advantage of the network to advance political conversation.

"So basically this is a community event to showcase a lot of C-SPAN’s resources and we go to schools to showcase our education on public affairs resources as well," said C-SPAN representative Shannon Augustus.

The C-SPAN bus will make more visits across Madison Friday. The network has been on the air since 1979.