‘Heroes Workout’ to raise money for local disabled vets and first responders

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A local nonprofit group designed to help empower and strengthen disabled veterans and first responders is hosting a fundraiser.

Back to Basic Training is located in Sun Prairie and has been around for about five years. It offers a crossfit/bootcamp style workout atmosphere for area heroes.

"We find that through fitness, there’s a very strong rehabilitation power," said Back to Basic Training President Kraig Kuchenbecker. "We harness that power and bring those communities together, bring those men and women that have served us together and we lift them up through fitness."

Its main fundraiser of the year is Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Organizers say the "Heroes Workout" is something that directly impacts our local heroes, raising funds and awareness for the the Back to Basic Training organization. It will be at the Prairie Athletic Club from 8 a.m. to noon. Kids are welcome.

