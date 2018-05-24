Review: Wauwatosa Police punch at mall was justified

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) – Use-of-force experts say a white Wauwatosa Police officer was justified in punching a black teen.

The incident occurred on May 11 at Mayfair Mall. Police got a call from mall security that afternoon requesting assistance with five disorderly men in the mall.

Video shows Officer Evan Olson struggling with a black teenager in the mall parking lot. Evans punches the teen in the face twice, once while the teen was on the ground.

Now News Group reports that Wauwatosa Police issued a statement Wednesday saying use-of-force trainers from outside the department released a report concluding Olson’s actions were justified. The report noted the teen wrapped both arms around the officer’s waist and tried to take him to the ground.

