Good Samaritans speak out after helping school bus crash victims

MADISON (WKOW) — As one patient still fights for her life after a semi crashed into a school bus with 26 students on board, the Good Samaritans who helped that victim and others are talking about the experience.

"It was tragic, tragic," said Rose Gramling.

She and her husband were traveling on I-39/90 to Lyndon Station Wednesday when they saw the crash.

"We saw debris fly from the back of the bus and then the students just started fleeing out the door of the bus," Gramling explained.

The images she took were also startling. One of them shows the back of the school bus that was traveling from Milwaukee on a field trip to Wisconsin Dells. The bus was pulled over on the shoulder after some maintenance trouble.

The couple knew they had to help, so they pulled over and rushed to the scene.

"We were feeling hopeless. There’s really nothing that we could do except offer hugs," said Gramling.

Gramling ran to the front of the bus to help victims get off.

"The image of those kids running off the bus. Some had blood on them, screaming," Gramling said.

Her husband and another Good Samaritan darted for the back of the bus.

"They went into the back of the bus to help free this woman that was pinned in between the seats," Gramling said.

"She was breathing but not responding," added Gramling’s husband. "Someone asked her to squeeze her finger and she didn’t."

The victim turned out to be 15-year-old Alexis Jenkins. She was the most critically hurt in the accident. As of Thursday night, she was still in critical condition at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. She was sedated and needs a ventilator to breathe.

"They were on their way to a happy occasion and then this tragedy," said Gramling.

As she was helping other victims she noticed the injuries and the panic many students were experiencing as they tried reaching their parents.

"A lot of cuts and scrapes. Many of them didn’t think they had injuries but I think it was the shock and the adrenaline and then an hour later they started complaining about aches and pains," she said.

Gramling and her husband don’t accept the title: hero. They leave that name to others.

"The real heroes were the kids themselves and the first responders," Gramling said.

"I think God was watching over those kids. He had his arms around that bus," Gramling added.