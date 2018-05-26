Mark Osiecki hosts Casting For Kids Musky Tournament

Over 19 boats took part in the inaugural Casting for Kids Musky Tournament, hosted by Wisconsin’s men’s hockey associate head coach Mark Osiecki Saturday on Lake Monona, raising money for the American Family Children’s Hospital and the UW Carbone Center.

The tournament started at 8 a.m. and ran through 3 p.m. With a dinner and auction later in the evening. The auction has autographed jerseys from former Wisconsin Badgers hockey players and some of the NHL’s best and former players like Sydney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

It was a catch-photo-release tournament for Muskies only.

"The response has been outstanding," Said Osiecki. "A lot of the guys that showed up this morning are fired up to be a part of it but they say they have other friends that want to get involved. Hopefully help this awareness that we want to want to generate and maybe we can generate a few dollars as well."