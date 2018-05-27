A few spots remain to participate in Montee Ball’s golf outing, supporting UW athletes’ mental health program

MADISON (WKOW) — Montee Ball is in his final push for registrants to participate in his upcoming golf tournament, Swing for Recovery.

The former Badger and NFL star running back has teamed up with UW Athletics to create the Montee Ball Fund. It provides mental health support and educational services for UW student athletes. Proceeds from Swing for Recovery will go to that fund.

"When I was in college, I had a hard time venting to others about what I was struggling with, venting to others about what I didn’t know how to handle," Ball said. He added, he knows he’s not the only one who struggled, so with his extra time now that he’s not playing football professionally, he wanted to use it to help others.

"I wanted to create this fund to be a platform, be a voice," said Ball.

Several of Ball’s former teammates will be at the tournament, supporting the fund including Melvin Gordon, Chris Borland, Aaron Gibson, Dezmen Southward, Mike Taylor, Darius Feaster (currently featured on ABC’s The Bachelorette), and more.

Ball said he’s humbled that many of them reached out to him to help without him asking first. "It’s no secret, the incident that happened, but I’m excited to see that I have the supporters who have always been in my corner, and that speaks volumes of the W, the motion W, speaks volumes of the brand and the players who live by it."

Registration is still open, and there are a few spots left. Swing for Recovery is Friday, June 15 at Bridges Golf Course in Madison. To sign up visit the registration tab of monteeball28.com.