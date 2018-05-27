Church leaders prepare for extreme heat during Memorial Day event

MONONA (WKOW) — Organizers of a Memorial Day event are getting ready for the dangers of the heat this weekend.

The Memorial Day Backyard Bash at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Monona kicked off Sunday with a volleyball tournament.

The church is doing everything it can to make sure visitors stay safe in the extreme heat.

"We got plenty of water, liquids, volunteers have lots of water to drink from. We are trying to keep things freshly liquidated for them. It is a battle but we will survive," said Steve Franklin, festival coordinator.

The official bash starts Monday at 11 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at the church.