15-year-olds taking advantage of new lifeguard age requirement

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Water parks and public pools in Wisconsin are beginning to see the benefits of allowing 15-year-olds becoming lifeguards. A new law signed by Gov. Scott Walker this year changed the age requirement from 16 to 15.

"It was time for kids of this area to enjoy the same work habits as kids across the country," said Mark Whitfield, general manager of Noah’s Ark Water park.

All they need is a work permit and pass required tests and training classes. Whitfield says it’s helping fill hundreds of open positions for a very busy season.

"The number of employees that we need to run our park is close to 700, so lowering the age helps us train entry level lifeguards," said Whitfield.

Noah’s Ark water opened Memorial Day weekend and already has 15 new lifeguards under the age of 16.

"By getting this job I don’t have to ask my parents for money and it makes me more independent," said Carter Stapleton a new lifeguard this season.

Stapleton says it’s an opportunity that many of his friends are taking advantage of.

“At a young age it’s pretty cool I can do this," said Stapleton.

Whitfield says prior to this law, he’d have to travel across state lines to fill job openings.

"We go to schools and colleges in the five state area to recruit so it gives all parks and pools in the entire state an opportunity to hire."

Prior to this law, Wisconsin was the only bordering state to not allow lifeguards to work at 15.