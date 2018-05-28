Dedicated grillers serve up brats despite the extreme heat

MADISON (WKOW) — What’s worse than being out in 90 degree heat? Standing in front of a hot grill all afternoon in that heat. But that’s exactly what Brat Fest volunteers like Tim Powell do every year at Brat Fest.

“It’s hot. And you add 20 or 30 degrees on that grilling platform. It’s pretty toasty,” said volunteer Tim Powell, who is raising money for Calvary Gospel Church. “It’s heaven and earth when you walk away and you step back in. It’s constant steam and heat in your face. Not to mention the oil in the air,” he said.

“That’s the toughest job,” said Brat Fest coordinator Tim Metcalfe. “But we have such a dedicated group of people.”

This is Powell’s third year at the grill, but he says this year is a little bit different than previous years.

“What also makes it different for me is the heat. I haven’t dealt with this much heat in a long time,” he said.

Volunteers are on the grill no longer than two hours in any stretch.

“We actually watch people pretty closely to see if their faces start turning red. We’ve had people that we had to pull out and get them cool down,” Powell said.

In order to keep volunteers from overheating, barn fans are setup at both ends of the grill station. Grillers also wore cold rags around their neck to help keep their body temperature down.

“If they get a little too hot, we take them up to the refrigeration trailers and we actually have them sit in there and cool down,” Powell said.

Beatrice Hernandez was at the festival with friends. She said she doesn’t know how they can stand in front of the grill all day, but appreciates the work they put in.

“It’s a lot of effort that they do as a volunteers,” she said.

Despite the heat, Powell said he’ll be back next year.

“It’s impossible to stop. Once you get going it’s just too much fun. And a lot of people, even in the heat, you can tell they really enjoyed themselves. And they’re fighting the heat because of the fun they’re having.”